One of my favorite events each year in Arkansas is the annual state country music awards. This year’s event will return to the Reynolds Performance Hall on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway on Monday, June 5 (time to be announced).
Returning as co-hosts are the popular duo of Charles Haymes and 2014 Miss Arkansas Ashton Gill. These are two extremely personable individuals who not only know their country music but can also be counted on for some nifty one-liners throughout the evening.
David Adam Byrnes heads this year’s list of nominees with five, followed closely by J.D. Clayton and Erin Enderlin with four each. Lance Carpenter, Mae Estes and Adam Hambrick follow with three each. There’s a wealth of talent in those six names. Not surprisingly, three of them are nominated for the evening’s top award, Entertainer of the Year. Byrnes, Clayton and Enderlin are joined in that competition by Midnight South and Tyler Kinch.
Another extremely popular segment year in and year out are the name entertainers who are on hand to present the Lifetime Achievement Award winners, and this year is no exception as Ben Haggard and Louise Mandrell have already confirmed their presence. In the meantime, we’ll continue to publicize the event as more details are released. For more information including how to order tickets, persons should visit www. arkansasmusic.org.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
