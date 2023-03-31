One of my favorite events each year in Arkansas is the annual state country music awards. This year’s event will return to the Reynolds Performance Hall on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway on Monday, June 5 (time to be announced).

Returning as co-hosts are the popular duo of Charles Haymes and 2014 Miss Arkansas Ashton Gill. These are two extremely personable individuals who not only know their country music but can also be counted on for some nifty one-liners throughout the evening.

Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.