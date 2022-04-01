Finalists have been announced, fan votes have been cast, the program is rapidly coming together, and after the selection committee makes its choices, all that will be left to the big night is the waiting game.
Of course, I refer to the fifth annual Arkansas Country Music Awards scheduled for the Reynolds Performance Hall on June 6 at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
The growth of this amazing event is a testimonial to the incredible and varied talent that has been a staple of this program since its inception.
Just like last year, the list of first-time nominees again exceeds 50, headed by reigning male vocalist and five-time nominee Lance Carpenter. Of course, 28-time nominee Erin Enderlin is back in the fold again. Vice President and co-emcee Charles Haymes assures country music fans they are going to be impressed with this year’s most diverse list of entertainers.
This event is the brainchild of White County resident Nathan Hunnicutt, who deserves great credit, first for the hard work and dedication that has helped attract huge stars giving the event instant credibility and prestige. A partial list of those names who’ve appeared in the past include Tanya Tucker, Collin Raye, Pam Tillis, Billy Dean, etc. This year’s guest lineup hasn’t been totally finalized, but one huge name has been announced, the great Lee Ann Womack who will be on hand to present her longtime producer and friend, Mark Wright, with his Lifetime Achievement Award.
Tickets range from $35 to $100 and may be obtained by going to www.arkansas countrymusicawards.com. We look forward to the event.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. He may be contacted at Tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
