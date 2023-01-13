At this early juncture in 2023, I thought we’d take a look at 23 great music stars followed by arguably 23 of their greatest songs (this writer’s opinion).
At this early juncture in 2023, I thought we’d take a look at 23 great music stars followed by arguably 23 of their greatest songs (this writer’s opinion).
Here we go in no particular order:
Waylon Jennings: “Bob Wills Is Still The King.”
Loretta Lynn: “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”
Oak Ridge Boys: “An American Family.”
Garth Brooks: “If Tomorrow Never Comes.”
Restless Heart: “I’ll Still Be Loving You.”
Sawyer Brown: “The Dirt Road.”
Conway Twitty. “Lying Here With Linda On My Mind.”
George Jones: “ He Stopped Loving Her Today.”
Merle Haggard: “If We Make It Through December.”
Elvis Presley: “Don’t Be Cruel.”
Bellamy Brothers: “Feelin’ The Feeling.”
Highway 101: “The Blame.”
Mickey Gilley: “Stand By Me.”
Billy Joe Royal: “Love Has No Right.”
Johnny Cash: “I Walk The Line.”
Tracy Lawrence: “Paint Me A Birmingham.”
Hank Williams Jr.: “11 Yellow Roses.”
Crystal Gayle: “Your Old Cold Shoulder.”
Eddy Raven: “I’ve Got Mexico.”
Kenny Rogers: “Love Lifted Me.”
Statler Brothers: “ Elizabeth.”
John Anderson: “I Wish I Could. Have Been There.”
Gene Watson: “Farewell Party.”
Happy New Year everyone.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now w rites a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com
