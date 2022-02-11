We spent the better part of the recent snow (sleet) days listening to one of our favorite CDs, “Kenny Rogers 42 Ultimate Hits”, and came up with a couple of conclusions: Nobody can bring a story song to life better than Kenny, and nobody is a better duet singer, either, regardless of whom he is singing with.
The story songs first, and we’ll focus on a couple. Don Schlitz’s “The Greatest” is the touching story of a young boy playing baseball with himself since there is no game around. Playing baseball solo obviously means you have to improvise. All it really takes is a bat and ball.
You take the ball and toss it up in the air, then quickly tighten up on the bat that you have in your other hand. “The ball goes up, the ball comes down” the song tells us. Now the pitcher must become the batter, and it all happens quickly. It definitely can be challenging as our hero finds, but despite that, he never loses his confidence, and when going home for supper later. he finds a silver lining to the disappointments he suffered on the field that day. A hint: He turns now to his pitching prowess.
I was “that” little boy many a time back in the day, and I get a lump in my throat every time I hear this wonderful song.
The other Kenny Rogers story song I’ll focus on today is “Coward of the County.” Written by Roger Bowling and Billy Ed Wheeler, this song has everything ... young love, honor, revenge, redemption. I love it. As a matter of fact, I can see that song being developed into a very good movie that I’d certainly pay to see. But take note! I’m not even commenting here on two more of Kenny’s biggest story songs, the Grammy-winning “Lucille” and “The Gambler.”
Now the duets: He struck big-time paydirt with a variety of partners, including Kim Carnes, Sheena Easton, Dolly Parton, Dottie West, and to show he picked duet partners indiscriminately, he even had a No.1 duet with the great Ronnie Milsap, “Make No Mistake, She’s Mine.” My favorite is the haunting “Don’t Fall In Love With A Dreamer,” where the husky-voiced Carnes sings her guts out backing Kenny.
Whether it be country songs, pop songs, movies, television, etc., Kenny Rogers took on every challenge and conquered them all. I think it will be a long time before we see anyone remotely close to his talents. May he continue to rest in peace.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommy jackson1a@yahoo.com.
