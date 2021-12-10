It’s not rocket science to say an artist’s breakthrough hit is critical to getting their careers off and running. That said we are going to take a look at the initial hits of several artists today which you will always hear when you see them in concert. (Most, but not all of these songs, went No. 1, but we’re confident you’ll recognize them regardless of their chart position).
Here we go!
Brooks and Dunn: “Brand New Man”
Diamond Rio: “Meet in the Middle”
Tracy Lawrence: “Sticks and Stones”
Mickey Gilley: “Room Full of Roses”
Alabama: “Tennessee River”
Bellamy Brothers: “If I Said You Had A Beautiful Body, Would You Hold It Against Me”
John Conlee: “Lady Lay Down”
Exile: “Woke Up In Love”
Gatlin Brothers: “I Just Wish You Were Somebody I Love”
Crystal Gayle: “I’ll Get Over You”
Lee Greenwood: “Somebody’s Gonna Love You”
Johnny Lee: “Lookin’ For Love”
Loretta Lynn: “Don’t Come Home A’ Drinkin’ With Lovin’ On Your Mind”
Reba McEntire: “Can’t Even Get The Blues”
Ronnie Milsap: “Pure Love”
Willie Nelson: “Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain”
Oak Ridge Boys: “I’ll Be True To You”
Dolly Parton: “Joshua”
Sawyer Brown: “Step That Step”
T.G. Shepard: “Devil In The Bottle”
Ricky Skaggs: “Crying My Heart Out Over You”
George Strait: “Fool-Hearted Memory”
Tanya Tucker: “What’s Your Mama’s Name”
Steve Wariner: “All Roads Lead to You”
Gene Watson: “Fourteen Carat Mind”
Hank Williams Jr.: “All For The Love of Sunshine”
Dwight Yoakam: “Streets of Bakersfield”
Lots of memories on that list.
