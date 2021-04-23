A few days ago, the legendary Mickey Gilley and his wife, Cindy, along with a couple of friends visited a new restaurant in Branson. Gilley was impressed and wrote about it on his Facebook page (Mickey Gilley’s personal update page).
That’s not all that surprising on the surface. Like most of us, Gilley is a foodie who in this case wanted to share his find with his fans, plus he’s always been a cheerleader for Branson who supports new business. Pretty admirable.
The post was nicely done, to the point and seemed nothing out of the ordinary. But some folks have a way of taking things that are perfectly harmless and trying to ruin them with unfounded, way off-base personal comments that more than likely speak volumes about the writer.
It’s called social media and it’s the world we live in today. Of course, people have a right to their opinion (and thankfully most who respond to social media posts do so responsibly, but not all ...).
The original post quotes Gilley as saying he and his new wife visited the restaurant, and that phrase “new wife” was apparently what triggered the ludicrous outburst (remember, I said earlier it doesn’t take much to set some people off).
In case you don’t know the story, Gilley and the beautiful Cindy Loeb, his best friend and right arm, exchanged wedding vows almost a year ago which, was six months after the death of his wife, Vivian, due to Alzheimer’s. Gilley had provided loving and compassionate care for Vivian as her life approached the end after being happily married 58 years.
Friends of the couple reacted with tears and cheers to the wedding of Gilley and Cindy. Forget about a “Royal Wedding,” this was a wedding of two of the greatest people I know. The 85-year-old Gilley, who has survived a near-fatal fall, brain surgery, heart surgery and two plane crashes among others, married his queen in the most perfect coming together of any couple I’ve known.
A few, not a precious few mind you, reacted with bitterness and jealousy (shameful and they need a life), but a huge, huge majority of the more than 12,000 or so who replied were effusive and enthusiastic in their love for the Urban Cowboy and his Lady. Wouldn’t this have been a perfect ceremony for under the spotlight if Gilley’s legendary honky-tonk at Pasadena, Texas, had still existed.
To the surprise of no one, Gilley received a hero’s welcome at the opening of his spring run in Branson last weekend. I think it’s a safe bet those ovations will follow at every performance this year.
Finally, to know Gilley is to love him certainly, but if you haven’t yet had the pleasure of meeting Mrs. Gilley, take it from us ... if she’s not the nicest person you know, you’ll definitely find her in the top two! So happy for them both.
