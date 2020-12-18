Well, it’s happened again … traditional country music has lost another bright star.
The great Hal Ketchum died late last month of complications from dementia at the too-young age of 67. In the unlikely event his name doesn’t ring a bell, Ketchum first penned and then sang the unforgettable lyrics of his signature song, “Small Town Saturday Night.”
The song depicts growing up in a small town better than anything else I’ve ever read or heard. It’s chockfull of great lines. What do you think? “There’s an Elvis movie on the marquee sign we’ve all seen at least three times. Everybody’s broke, Bobby’s got a buck, put a dollar’s worth of gas in his pickup truck. We’re going 90 miles an hour down a dead end road. What’s the hurry, son ... where you gonna go? We’re gonna howl at the moon, shoot out the light, it’s a small town Saturday night, small town Saturday night. Bobby told Lucy the world ain’t round, drops off sharp at the edge of town. Lucy, you know the world must be flat ‘cause when people leave town they never come back.”
Anyone who has ever grown up in a small town (and mine were Judsonia and Searcy) has got to be touched and had their memories jogged by these incredible lyrics. I mean, who from Searcy won’t remember meeting at the Frozen Delite or The Pit and making plans to hit the road (and, of course, chipping in a few cents for gas money for whoever was fortunate enough to have wheels for the evening)? Of course, if you had “big” money, you could wind up at The Rialto to be thoroughly entertained by one of the many classic films of the day. (So what if the “experts” didn’t always agree ... I don’t think I ever got home from the Rialto without telling my mother, “That was the best movie I’ve ever seen”.)
But I digress from my original purpose of paying tribute to the great Hal Ketchum, whose “Small Town Saturday Night” I predict will get even more popular in years to come, not only for its great lyrics, but also for its revealing portrait of Americana when times were better in this writer’s opinion.
However, Mr. Ketchum will also be remembered for other great songs like “l Know Where Loves Lives,” “Past the Point of Rescue,” “Hearts Are Gonna Roll,” “Five O’ Clock World” and “Mama Knows the Highway”.
I have never felt Ketchum’s discography reflected the true greatness of his work (and still don’t for that matter). He will certainly be missed.
