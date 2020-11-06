You gotta love the singing groups … I know I do. We welcome them into our hearts and homes, and when a vacancy unexpectedly occurs in a group, we as fans are often left devastated.
This week, we are going to take a look at some of those group changes that caught many of us off-guard. Sometimes the changes led to good results; sometimes they didn’t.
Let’s start with one that we think changed the fortune of one of the best groups there was (a change that didn’t prove beneficial, for the record). I’m talking about the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. This group enjoyed huge success from “Mr. Bojangles” to “Fishing In The Dark” to “Modern Day Romances” to their multi-award-winning gospel work, but one could see the handwriting on the wall when it was announced Jimmy Ibbotson (he of the twang and the energy on stage) would be leaving. Close to the same time, the group announced that it was parting ways with another founding member. John McCuen, but that wasn’t nearly as significant a loss as Ibbotson.
The Oak Ridge Boys flirted with disaster when it was announced several years ago that baritone William Lee Golden and the group were severing ties. This was a change that brought on some unusual results, however. Golden started a highly popular, though not chart successful, singing group with his sons, while Mighty Oak band member Steve Saunders was promoted to the front line and sang lead on two ORB songs that hit No.1, “Gonna Take A Lot Of River” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”
While chart success was there, one could “feel something wasn’t right” at the Oaks’ live shows. Long story short, Golden was brought back, and everything was rosy again. That’s not surprising since it’s easy to discern that Golden is the most popular member of the group.
Another change that got a lot of news coverage was when the Statler Brothers announced that founding member Lew DeWitt was having to leave the much-awarded group because of health reasons. The Statlers brought in tenor Jimmy Fortune to replace DeWitt and the rest as they say is history. Thanks to Jimmy’s amazing songwriting and beautiful voice, the band would enjoy its greatest success during the approximate 20 years their lineup included him.
Highway 101 was the first male country band to work with a female lead singer, and the beautiful Paulette Carlson was more than up to the taskm belting out a bevy of No.1s and leading the band to a Vocal Group of the Year Award. However greener pastures would come calling to Paulette and she left chasing a solo career that unfortunately never happened.
It also left Highway 101 with huge shoes to fill, and like before, they chose a female (one with a booming voice and beautiful red hair). Nikki Nelson’s first album singing lead included what is probably my all-time favorite country song, “The Blame.” Only mildly successful on the charts, the album never really made country fans warm up to the new look of 101, country music’s loss in my opinion.
Restless Heart has always been one of the genre’s most underrated groups and when frontman Larry Stewart left to pursue a solo career a few years ago, I was concerned that one of country’s best-ever acts might not be heard from again. However, Stewart has happily returned, and those beautiful harmonies are being heard again on the highways and byways of America.
“Times change” says the great John Wayne in “Big Jake,” one of my favorite movies of The Duke. Well, singing groups change, too, but not always for the best, either.
