There have been several actors who have shined in movies that co-starred country music stars. Consequently, there have been a number of musicians who shared camera time with big-name film stars. We’ve got a handful of examples from each category for you this week.

Let’s look at the musicians first. I initially thought of Jerry Reed, a pretty fair singer who I thought really stood out in “Waterboy” and “Smokey and the Bandit”. Next would be the great Kenny Rogers with starring roles in several very entertaining “Gambler” movies, among others.

Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.

