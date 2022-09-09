There have been several actors who have shined in movies that co-starred country music stars. Consequently, there have been a number of musicians who shared camera time with big-name film stars. We’ve got a handful of examples from each category for you this week.
Let’s look at the musicians first. I initially thought of Jerry Reed, a pretty fair singer who I thought really stood out in “Waterboy” and “Smokey and the Bandit”. Next would be the great Kenny Rogers with starring roles in several very entertaining “Gambler” movies, among others.
Finally, even though his acting was mostly panned, multi-award-winning vocalist Glen Campbell had a key role in the first “True Grit” movie with John Wayne. Then you have Trace Adkins who has popped up in a number of movies, most recently the major box office hit, “I Can Only Imagine.”
Now, let’s turn to three award-winning actors who starred in the following films (all of which I enjoyed immensely):
The great Jeff Bridges starred in and did his own singing in the Oscar-winning film with a country music theme “Crazy Heart.” Another award winner, Joaquin Phoenix, received mostly good reviews for his portrayal of the iconic Johnny Cash in “Walk the Line.” Finally, one of the great actors of our time, the legendary Robert Duvall, shined as an aging country star in the surprise award-winner “Tender Mercies.”
Before wrapping up this topic, I’d be remiss if I failed to mention the most famous singer of our time who is also the star of a number of movies. That could only mean the great EP of course.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
