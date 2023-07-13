Shania Twain’s recent fall during a sold-out show in Chicago a few nights ago was scary, but happily not much more. As a matter of fact, she popped right back on her feet and never missed a beat while performing one of her biggest hits “Don’t Be Stupid.”
It was a classic example of the old adage “the show must go on!” and go on it did.
The “Queen of Country Pop” has been an almost unbelievable force since arriving on the music scene back in 1993 with the release of her first album “The Woman In Me,” which sold a staggering 20 million copies. From that incredible debut came her first No. 1 single, “Any Man of Mine.” Despite the success of that debut album, the follow-up four years later, “Come on Over,” was stronger, much stronger. It doubled the first one with 40 million sold producing some of the biggest radio hits of all time, including “Man, I Feel Like a Woman,” “You’re Still The One,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and others.
Shania has shown no signs of slowing down in recent years with sold-out shows, world tours and even a residency booking in Las Vegas keeping her lofty position firmly entrenched in the highly competitive entertainment world.
Shania’s fall and pop-up never missing a beat reminded me of a similar incident we witnessed personally in Russellville a few years ago. This time, the performer was Tanya Tucker and her fall and recovery sounded exactly like Shania’s. I guess that what makes them bluebloods.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
