From now through September, possibly beyond, it's fair and festival time in the area. That means all sorts of fun, food and music will be available in many, many places.
Not only is Augusta Days (May 27-28) a fun and proven event, this one is worth attending if nothing else just to see its spectacular location. This festival takes place in historic downtown Augusta while the entertainment stage is only feet away from the beautiful White River. At dusk, the view will take your breath away. I remember seeing one of the Exile band members walk down and take in the beauty of the meandering river.
Exile is one of several classic country acts to have played this festival over the years. Others that come to mind for putting on memorable shows at the festival include the likes of Aaron Tippin, Ronnie McDowell, Confederate Railroad and a long list of others.
This year, the Augusta Days folks have gone a different direction regarding their entertainment, and it appears to me they've hit paydirt. They have a red-hot doubleheader Saturday night, May 28. Both Morgan Wade and Jon Langston are worthy of headlining status, and here is why: Morgan made her Opry debut April 2, but here's the big news ... later in the year, she is slated to go on tour with country superstar Chris Stapleton. The exposure she will get from that is immeasurable.
Meanwhile, Langston is headfirst into his "All Good Out Here" tour with his new single "Back Words" evoking big responses during his shows.
Tickets are available online from eventbrite.com. They also will be available Saturday night at the festival at a cost of $25.
The festival includes great food and a free street dance Friday night. We think you'll enjoy the trip as well as the festival.
For a complete schedule of events, visit augustadays.com.
