The Get Down Downtown event in Searcy has quickly become one of the best festivals in the area, and this year’s presentation looks as if the committee and sponsors have outdone themselves.
This 2023 event will be held the weekend of Sept. 29-30 in the heart of the beautiful downtown, which is anchored by the historic White County Courthouse. The festival opens at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, and kicks back up at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30.
Get Down Downtown features arts, crafts, sporting events, a wide variety of festival-fair foods and music. Yes, music! It’s varied, too, with local and regional musicians providing top-flight entertainment throughout the day Saturday on the First Security Bank stage.
The festival format features the headlining performer taking the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, and this year, Get Down Downtown has lined up a biggie, David Lee Murphy, who has a long list of hits including the iconic “Dust On The Bottle” as well as an impressive list of hits he has written for other big-name acts.
We think the absolutely free festival is a win-win for all concerned. First of all, those in attendance get to experience the color and pageantry of a well-run community festival, plus big-name entertainment and a long list of all types of fun.
It’s an event we look forward to each year, and it appears 2023 may be the best yet.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact.him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
