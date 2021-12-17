Mike Rowe, John Rich, John Anderson and William Lee Golden have given traditional country music fans like me an early Christmas present, and what a gift!
While Rowe and Rich might be an unusual vocal duo, the two Fox Business Channel hosts wear lots of other hats and wear them all well. Their musical collaboration, “Santa Claus Got A Dirty Job,” is fun, catchy and, no surprise, shot to the top of the charts. I say “no surprise” because these guys are loaded with charisma and seemingly everything they come into contact with leads to gold.
Now, while Rich’s vocal talents are well known (he formerly sang lead with the hit country group Lonestar), he has recently gone on to follow in the footsteps of his buddy, the versatile Rowe, a conservative business pundit who has an extremely large following. Now he’ll undoubtedly be even more popular as a hit country singer.
Next we’ll take a look at John Anderson, who may well be the greatest friend a country song ever had. I’ve been a fan of this legendary Floridian since he burst onto the scene with his breakthrough hit, “Your Lyin’ Blue Eyes.” Since then, virtually everything he’s put out has been a success.
The Christmas present I referred to earlier was a smiling Anderson decked out in classy winter attire driving a sleigh and singing “Christmas Time.”
Finally let’s look at another one of my favorites. the great William Lee Golden who sang with his three talented sons a few years ago as The Goldens while separated from The Oak Ridge Boys. I loved the Goldens’ music then, but that honesty leads me to say I had forgotten how much! But that’s been totally reaffirmed now with the release and huge success of The Goldens’ video “Come and Dine,” which recently vaulted to No. 1 on the Positive Country charts. I hope you will look up and watch this video. I’m blown away by WLG’s twangy lead vocals ably supported by the interaction and talents of his sons.
When it comes to picking the most interesting entertainer of them all, I think WLG wins hands down. Just look at his resume ... painter, photographer, artist, entertainer and member of The Oak Ridge Boys. I can’t think of anyone else who can touch this resume.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
