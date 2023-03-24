One of the best-known acts to emerge from the early days of rock ‘n’ roll was a star-studded foursome who became known as the “Million Dollar Quartet.” Trust me friends with Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis making up the quartet, it was well-named too! Just think of the No. 1s in that group.
The Million Dollar Quartet came together for one night on Dec. 4, 1956, at the historic Sun Studio in Memphis. That one night has spawned an award-winning Broadway play, books, soundtracks and dozens of spinoffs still playing around the nation.
The success of “Million Dollar Quartet” got me to wondering, why there hasn’t been a Country Million Dollar Quartet, but actually, I guess there has been. Remember the Highwaymen? That group composed of Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Waylon Jennings and (here’s that man again) Johnny Cash came together to record and tour. Both endeavors were quite successful. Cash being in both groups was quite a show of strength, wouldn’t you say?
This column reminds me again how fortunate we are to have music in our lives.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
