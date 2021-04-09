Warning, hanky alert (perhaps more than one).
It was a little more than a year ago when country superstar Joe Diffie died of complications from COVID-19, one of the first celebrities to succumb to the virus.
To commemorate his father’s death, Joe’s son recently posted the following tribute on his dad’s official Facebook page:
“Hey Pops:
“I know this sounds funny, but I know you are there and silently listening. I hope you see that I have tried to ensure that your family is taken care of.
“I hope that you smile when I stand at my kitchen counter and sing harmony through tears to every song you ever recorded and recall every moment of standing next to you on stage for all those years.
“I want you to know that I am so appreciative that I had the opportunity to spend 13 years on the road with you, and I will cherish every second that I was able to spend on that bus with you.
“We had so many great experiences traveling the country. I learned so much in that time spent with you. I miss the moments standing on stage and watching in awe as you consistently wowed the crowd with your talents.
“I miss hanging on the deck listening to you rattle off useless information that only ‘Jeopardy’ contestants would know. I miss the late-night texts talking about football and cooking, explaining every recipe ingredient proudly, or just checking in or sending you my latest achievements so I could hear you say you were proud of me.
“I miss standing at your house and having a song pop in your head and have you sing and change the words just to make us laugh. I miss watching you light up every time your grandchildren walked into the room.
“Mostly I miss you. You are and will forever be my hero, and I will work hard to ensure that your music and legacy continue to touch people and can live on through your family.
“l love you, Pops.”
Wow!
May God continue to bless and comfort the Diffie family.
