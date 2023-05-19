This week, a bit of this and that from the entertainment world:
Much love and prayers go out to the Oak Ridge Boys' all-world bass singer Richard Sterban, who fainted and fell off a stool during a performance by the Oaks on Friday night in Tulsa. The performance was halted immediately as Sterban received quick medical attention. Turns out he had a severe allergic reaction to some new medicine he had been prescribed. He is resting comfortably (undoubtedly watching baseball) and slated to return to the stage soon.
Saw where the late, great Ricky Nelson recently observed a birthday posthumously. Got me to thinking about how fickle we are in our likes and dislikes (me anyway, and Ricky Nelson is a great example). I wasn't a great fan of the Nelsons' early television show, but once Ricky started singing that was another story, especially "Hello Mary Lou" and the classic "Garden Party" (one of my all-time favorite songs).
Now a recent movie featuring more of our changing likes. Back in the day, any movie featuring anyone in the cast of "Book Club" or its just released sequel (reuniting almost the entire original cast) would have been an instant thumbs down, but I've had the opportunity to see both films recently and honesty prevails me to say I enjoyed both (sort of anyway, especially the work of Mary Steenburgen and Craig T. Nelson). Fans of the original will probably like the sequel.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
