This week, a bit of this and that from the entertainment world:

Much love and prayers go out to the Oak Ridge Boys’ all-world bass singer Richard Sterban, who fainted and fell off a stool during a performance by the Oaks on Friday night in Tulsa. The performance was halted immediately as Sterban received quick medical attention. Turns out he had a severe allergic reaction to some new medicine he had been prescribed. He is resting comfortably (undoubtedly watching baseball) and slated to return to the stage soon.

Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.

