‘Grandpa” was playing on the car radio a few days ago. “I love this song,” I said to my wife. “I surely can identify with these lyrics, which make me think of how life used to be,” We talked on, with the discussion getting us to thinking about other positive songs that remind us of our childhood, our families, our God, our country, etc. In short, for just about any good thing you can think of, more than likely there’s been a song about it. Here are a few of my favorites:
“Living On Love” and “I Want To Stroll Across Heaven With You,” both by the great Alan Jackson.
“One More Day With You,” Diamond Rio.
“Like Two Sparrows In A Hurricane,” Tanya Tucker.
“God Bless The USA,” Lee Greenwood.
“Drug Problem,” The Bellamy Brothers.
“Spirit In The Sky,” Norman Greenbaum.
“Have A Little Talk With Jesus,” and “Thank God For Kids,” The Oak Ridge Boys (Eddy Raven, the songwriter of this masterpiece, deserves recognition, too).
“I Believe In You,” Don Williams.
“Love Lifted Me,” Kenny Rogers.
“He Walked On Water,” Randy Travis.
“Peace In The Valley,” Red Foley.
The aforementioned “Grandpa,’” by The Judds.
Well, there you have it. A variety of songs (obviously, there are hundreds of others) that send positive vibes my way. Some of the artists on my list above might surprise you, but my wife has often said if an altar call could be given after one of these touching, inspirational songs is performed, she thinks the aisles in the arena would be full with people coming to the front to surrender their lives. I think she’s probably right.
