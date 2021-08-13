I’m so proud of, and for, my friend the great Mickey Gilley on being named the 2021 Readers’ Choice Male Vocalist of the Year in Branson.
What a great choice; what an obvious choice!
Here is why I love the selection. First of all, Gilley is now 85 years old, but that wonderful voice hasn’t lost a thing as he still hits those notes that a host of younger singers only wish they could.
Also at 85, Gilley has not retired to the sofa ... far from it in fact, because despite an unbelievable number of health problems over the years, Gilley is still going strong. He’s taking his music to the people by touring around the country, as well as preparing to open an every Sunday night-Monday afternoon slate of shows this fall at his old theater on the strip with a special Veterans Day evening performance also included. Of course audiences will be treated to many of his wonderful 17 No. 1s and 39 Tops 10s each show.
The first show this fall will be Sept. 5, and it should be noted each performance will be an “Urban Cowboys Ride Again” event featuring Johnny Lee opening and Gilley wrapping things up. For tickets and other information, interested persons may call (417) 336-0888.
I’m pretty sure there are very few awards that MG hasn’t won, but I know this one will be extra special because it comes from the people, and Gilley has always been a man of the people.
The people made a great choice in this case as the people often do when given the choice. So happy for Gilley.
