Several years ago in Searcy, there was a news conference prior to the performance of the hottest music act in America at the time, the Judds.
I was fortunate to have been at that event held at Kings Inn a few hours prior to the Judds performing at Harding University.
When this beautiful, red-haired mother and daughter (Naomi and Wynonna) were brought into the room to meet the media, it was hard not to be in awe of their incredible beauty and overall presence.
Both women were friendly, open and charming. When the event ended, for some reason, I was invited to their bus. Needless to say, I said “yes.” The visit was pleasant and what made it even more so was that daughter Ashley, who was out on spring break and traveling with her mother and sister, came out to say hello and proved to be warm and friendly in her own right. Ashley went on to star in a number of very popular crime movies as her career took off. I always enjoyed keeping an eye on the Judds’ amazing career after that evening in Searcy.
Theirs was a rags-to-riches in the strictest sense. Naomi and Wynonna went on to have 14 No. 1 songs, win five Grammys and a host of industry awards in an amazing career that spanned nearly 40 years.
Recently, we have sadly said goodbye to Naomi. She passed away from what her family said was mental illness and her passing generated a huge amount of attention focusing on the disease. So with all her success in the entertainment industry, it seems more than a bit ironic that her tragic illness may end helping mankind much, much more than any of her gold records ever did.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. He may be contacted at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
