My Christmas gift came early this year ... a couple of weeks before Thanksgiving to be exact. And it was something I hadn’t even asked for, which made it that much sweeter.
Enough teasing, however.
I’m talking about the city of Pasadena, Texas, giving a long overdue honor to the great Mickey Gilley by naming a street in his honor.
That’s certainly fitting that Gilley is now on the map in Pasadena, because he’s mostly responsible for anyone outside the Lone Star State ever hearing of Pasadena, Texas. “Why?” you ask. That’s because the world’s most famous honky-tonk, Gilley’s, was located there from its opening in 1970 until it burned in 1990.
During that time, Gilley’s was the setting for weddings, concerts, bull riding, line dancing, and, yes, a fight or two among numerous other things. No doubt though, the club got its greatest exposure ever when it served as the setting for the 1980 movie that completely revolutionized country music, “Urban Cowboy” starring John Travolta and Debra Winger.
The film launched Gilley’s career in the stratosphere as is evidenced by his amazing record of 17 No. 1 country songs and 39 more in the Top 10. His incredible show of strength at the 1976 Academy of Country Music Awards when he won everything in sight, including Top Male Vocalist, Song of the Year, Single of the Year, Album of the Year and Entertainer of the Year, is hailed as the most amazing feat in the history of perhaps all the award shows.
Maybe even more amazing about Gilley, though, is, as he travels down the road to 85 years of age, he’s still performing at a very high level. That incredible voice hasn’t lost a thing, either.
Another reason I’m thrilled with Gilley’s recognition in Pasadena is because he is not only the kindest celebrity I’ve ever known, he’s also the kindest human being I’ve ever known. He’s literally been there for hundreds if not thousands of people.
But he’s also the toughest individual I’ve ever known, including coming back from a near-fatal fall in 2009 which left him temporarily paralyzed and doctors fearing he would never walk again. But he was back on stage performing again 10 months later, and is still going strong to this day.
More on that toughness, though: He’s also had heart surgery, brain surgery, back surgery, a ruptured appendix, two airplane crashes and a rollover car accident that he walked away from.
Incredible story, incredible individual. It’s my distinct honor to know him and call him “friend.”
Tommy Jackson is a former newspaper editor who writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a @yahoo.com.
