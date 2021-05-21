Most folks in and around White County either know about or have heard of the town of Pangburn (and that certainly includes this writer).
Located on Arkansas Highway 16 in the northern part of the county, Pangburn offers some of the most beautiful raw scenery found in Arkansas. Whether coming from Searcy, Heber Springs, Batesville, etc., visitors will be treated to an array of gorgeous sights. Residents are cordial and welcoming, and locally prepared tasty food is available and definitely worth sampling.
But there is another reason for visiting Pangburn, because it’s where the writer of one of the biggest gospel songs ever written came from.
Yes, Luther G. Presley (1887-1975) wrote an estimated 1,000-1,500 gospel hymns. Though none was better known than the immortal “When The Saints Go Marching In.” Presley wrote the words to that classic at his White County home after Virgil O. Stamps composed the melody. The song was copyrighted in 1937 by the famed Stamps Baxter company. Presley’s best-known effort would go on to become the theme song of the Super Bowl champion New Orleans Saints, another assurance the song will exist forever.
But Luther Presley penned the words to other famous hymns you have likely heard of including “I’d Rather Have Jesus,” “I Know The Lord Is With Me,” “A Friend Like You,” “Getting Ready To Leave This World” and many, many more.
Mr. Presley was also known for teaching singing schools in the area, and not surprisingly, being a very nice gentleman.
On behalf of the people of Pangburn, we invite you to visit their charming town and check out the museum among other things. It’s a true piece of Americana, White County style. We can almost guarantee you’ll enjoy your visit.
