Don’t know if you noticed or not, but it certainly caught my eye and saddened me to read that Jerry Allison, a great drummer, a great songwriter and founding member of the legendary Crickets with the great Buddy Holly, has passed away at the age of 82.

Allison is credited with co-writing (with Holly) two of the Lubbock band’s biggest songs, “Peggy Sue” and “That’ll Be The Day.” There’s a great story behind each song according to bio information published about Allison.

Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.

