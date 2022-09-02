Don’t know if you noticed or not, but it certainly caught my eye and saddened me to read that Jerry Allison, a great drummer, a great songwriter and founding member of the legendary Crickets with the great Buddy Holly, has passed away at the age of 82.
Allison is credited with co-writing (with Holly) two of the Lubbock band’s biggest songs, “Peggy Sue” and “That’ll Be The Day.” There’s a great story behind each song according to bio information published about Allison.
First “Peggy Sue”: Allison and Holly were in the process of writing a song with the working title of “Cindy Lou” when Allison went to Buddy and asked if they could change the title to “Peggy Sue” in honor of Allison’s girlfriend. They did, and the story has a double happy ending. The song went on to become a huge hit, and the real Peggy Sue went on to become Mrs. Jerry Allison.
Now the story behind “That’ll Be The Day.” It has been reported numerous times that Allison and Buddy went to watch the John Wayne hit movie “The Searchers” one day. That’s the film in which “The Duke” says several times, “That’ll Be The Day.” Impressed, the young musicians arrived home and penned the words to one of the Crickets’ biggest songs.
Holly was killed in that horrible plane crash in 1959. Although the Crickets would release only one album (that contained all those smash songs), their music continues to flourish nearly 65 years later.
After his friend’s death, Allison went on to drum for some of the biggest names in the industry (including Paul McCartney) as well as at Cricket shows with Maudlin, himself and a rotating cast of lead singers, like a few years ago when we covered the Original Crickets in concert at the Dick Clark American Bandstand Theater in Branson featuring Allison, bass Maudlin and the great Sonny Curtis singing lead on all the Cricket classics.
I recall being more excited going to this show than any other I can remember. I certainly wasn’t disappointed! The next morning, I remember them coming by our room and visiting before breakfast for a lot of great stories and laughter. They’re every bit as good a guys as they are talented, I remember thinking. The too-brief but memorable visit remains one of the highlights of my career.
Our prayers go to Allison’s family and fans.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
