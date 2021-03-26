So happy for Terry McBride, the founder and frontman of the very underrated ‘90s trio McBride and the Ride. Years after his first sojourn, Terry is now back for another run at the music business, and from all we’re hearing, he’s about to hit again, only bigger.
Two thoughts emerge regarding that. He is as good or better than anyone else out there today battling for their piece of the action. Two, he has great people skills and is media savvy, almost essential qualities for today’s highly competitive environment.
After cutting his teeth and honing his craft working for his dad, Dale, who had several charted hits in the late ‘70s, Terry would go on to get even more valuable experience while serving a two-year stint with the legendary Delbert McClinton.
When Terry teamed up with Ray Herndon and Billy Thomas to record, they put out hauntingly beautiful material, including “Can I Count On You,” their first major major hit, and “Sacred Ground,” which went No. 1 in 1992. All in all, the trio had four top-five songs and received a nomination from the Academy of Country Music for Vocal Group of the Year.
They later disbanded, and Terry would go on to become one of the most in-demand and successful songwriters in all of Music City. That included having legendary artists like George Strait, Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Hank Jr., Alan Jackson, Kenny Rogers, Ricky Van Shelton, John Anderson, Gretchen Wilson and Brooks and Dunn cut his songs. All in all, Brooks and Dunn cut more than 25, including the smash “Play Something Country.”
Now, Terry is recording again, and real country music fans are the benefactors. In fact, he and his two buddies from the original Ride, Herndon and Thomas, are back together and hitting the road singing the old standards as well as some highly rated new material like “Calling All Hearts,” which has cracked the top five of the prestigious Texas charts. In addition, he has a just-out and very well reviewed EP called “Live From The Castle” on (where else?) Castle Records.
On a personal note, I couldn’t be happier for this Terry McBride, whose marvelous pipes are matched only by his likability. Here’s hoping his reunion tour will roll through this area soon. Terry can be booked by emailing jimmy.dasher@gmail.com. For Terry’s tour schedule, you can visit his website.
