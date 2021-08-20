You know I have a hunch that if you ask anyone in the central Arkansas area to say something bad about Ritchie Varnell, I’ll bet you’d be hard-pressed to find one … much less more than one.
Do you know Ritchie? I’ll bet you do. He plays a mean fiddle, and he’s an exceptionally good country singer as well. You may catch him on Tuesday nights playing at Heber Springs, or weekends in Ward. But you may also find him on stage at the White County Fair fiddling with JR Rogers and his All Star Band each September. He’ll play senior citizens centers; he’ll play festivals as well as townwide celebrations. In short, if country music is being performed in the area, you’re liable to see Ritchie.
Two years ago, he was nominated for Arkansas Fiddle Player of the Year by the Arkansas Country Music Awards. I think he should have won.
A short time back, I was excited when Ritchie called me and told me he had been offered a part in a Lifetime TV movie that was being shot at Arkansas’ top nightclub, Jimmy Doyle Country. After congratulating him, I thought I would one-up Ritchie and said, “How about getting me a part in the movie as a reporter”? In typical Ritchie fashion, he quipped, “I’ll have my people call your people.”
I’ve seen him playing for the late, great Billy Joe Royal, as well as David Ball, Johnny Rodriguez and other names.
But there’s yet another way people who don’t know country music from elevator music could well know of Ritchie Varnell, and that is from his yoeman work running the front desk for his equally personable sister’s busy tax service ... Judy Monday.
I’ve sat in the office before waiting on my appointment with Judy (never very long) and been amazed (not surprised) as client after after client came in and Ritchie called every one by their first name. It’s called people skills, and Ritchie Varnell is blessed with a heaping supply.
It’s my honor to call him my friend.
