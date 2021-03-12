The Academy of Country Music Awards nominees were announced a few days ago, and while I’ve been preaching to myself not to get upset with these senseless shows and their mindless nominations year after year, there is one particular absurdity from this group that I just can’t overlook.
The category in question is Vocal Duo, and the nominees include four acts that I know little, if anything, about. But, notice I said four acts and not five. That one nominated act that I am familiar with is Brooks and Dunn, and while they aren’t new country, their nomination in today’s no-traditional-country climate is a bit surprising. Here’s why ...
Brooks and Dunn has certainly been successful in their long careers that date back to 1991. They’ve had 20 No. 1 singles and sold 30 million albums, so their resume is impressive and they’ve won numerous awards, but note if the ACMs felt a pang of conscience to put an older act among its nominees, they could have found one more deserving in this writer’s opinion. (I should probably clarify here, my gripe is not with Brooks and Dunn, but 100 percent with the Academy of Country Music.)
My more deserving choice is the Bellamy Brothers, the international ambassadors of country music.
The incredible brothers played their first gig all the way back in 1968, with their first of a long, long list of hits coming in 1976, and I’ll bet you have heard of it, the unforgettable “Let Your Love Flow.”
Their hit list contains 20 No. 1s and more than 50 chart hits and 73 albums. But note here, that impressive string took place in the U.S. alone, then factor in more than two dozen additional worldwide hits never released in the U.S. market.
These guys have taken their music all over the world (several times) playing to unbelievably large crowds. It would appear that worldwide audiences have learned and appreciated what corporate Nashville continues to turn a deaf ear to! But really no one has disrespected the Bellamy Brothers more than the Country Music Hall of Fame. Whoever is making membership decisions for the hall needs to bury their heads in shame. Are you listening Vince Gill, Ricky Skaggs, Jeannie Seely, Bill Anderson, etc?
