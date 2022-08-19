I never met her, and she obviously didn’t know me, but the late great Olivia Newton John surely made an impact on my life along with thousands of other lives.

To begin with, I thought she was the cutest person I had ever seen when she burst on the U.S. music scene, with huge hits like “If You Love Me, Let Me Know.” Though this one has plenty of competition, it’s my favorite ONJ song. It was a huge country crossover, but she she had even bigger pop hits like “I Honestly Love You”, “Hopelessly Devoted To You” (Oscar-nominated for best Original Song, though it did not win) and the catchy “Physical,” voted sexiest song of all time.

Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. He may be contacted at Tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.