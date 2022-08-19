I never met her, and she obviously didn’t know me, but the late great Olivia Newton John surely made an impact on my life along with thousands of other lives.
To begin with, I thought she was the cutest person I had ever seen when she burst on the U.S. music scene, with huge hits like “If You Love Me, Let Me Know.” Though this one has plenty of competition, it’s my favorite ONJ song. It was a huge country crossover, but she she had even bigger pop hits like “I Honestly Love You”, “Hopelessly Devoted To You” (Oscar-nominated for best Original Song, though it did not win) and the catchy “Physical,” voted sexiest song of all time.
This British-Australian beauty died a few days ago at the age of 73 after battling breast cancer complications for more than 30 years. What a fighter! There were several times I recall thinking that her life seemed over the past few years, but she bounced back repeatedly until death came as she was surrounded by her family and friends.
Tributes poured in from all over the world, including one no more sincere or genuine than the following from Hugh Jackman, who revealed he had such a crush on Olivia he kissed her (poster) every night before bed. Jackson also predicted Newton-John’s legacy will only grow over the years. I totally agree.
She had five No. 1 songs, plus another that reached the Top 10. She was a four-time Grammy winner and sold more than 100 million albums.
It’s highly unlikely we will see a star of this magnitude come along again in this lifetime … maybe even several lifetimes.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. He may be contacted at Tommy jackson1a@yahoo.com.
