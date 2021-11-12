This isn’t an entertainment story (our normal focus in this forum), but it is a feel-good story with Branson as its setting, so I ask for your indulgence.
We were still in our beloved hometown of Searcy at the beginning of this story so it goes back a bit. We were in Branson then for a press event hosted by Silver Dollar City.
Breakfast that day was sponsored by Sugar Leaf Bakery, a cute coffee shop and bakery in the Grand Village (can a manly guy like me say “cute”?). But “cute” is what it was. I had a gigantic cinnamon roll, and my wife had quiche. To drink, we both had their homemade peach tea, complete with a fresh peach slice. I don’t think I’ve ordered any other beverage there since.
Sugar Leaf has grown by leaps and bounds since then, and that’s no surprise. Their sandwiches are fantastic (complete with bread and condiments made from scratch), but so are their salads, soups and unbelievable desserts. Every time I order a sandwich, I think “this is the best one yet!” To date, I’ve said that about the pastrami, the ultimate BLT (turkey, bacon and tomato), ham and cheese, roast beef, brats and barbecue chicken. Chicken and wild rice soup is unforgettable, too. My wife, meanwhile, has had an apple and fig salad that she loves, and for dessert the cakes, pies, cobblers and cookies are all made from scratch and delicious.
I’m almost apprehensive to say this, but I love the seasonal decorations found in Sugar Leaf. Whatever the season, a visit to Sugar Leaf will put you in the appropriate frame of mind for virtually anything.
And now Sugar Leaf owner Todd Jansen and his fourth-generation family announce the opening of Graystone Valley, a beautiful multipurpose event center located in Walnut Shade, Mo., and offering cakes, catering and venue in one location. This incredible site has no corporate owners or investors, instead just four generations of a beautiful family.
To get a look at this spectacular property, visit graystonevalley.com. And I’m sure you probably know just where Sugar Leaf is located in the Grand Village Center on the Strip. Go hungry and enjoy. The holidays is a perfect time to go, but I can’t think of a bad time!
