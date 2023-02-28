The Bellamy Brothers have returned from their 14-concert trip to Norway. and guess what, every show was a sellout!

If you're a devoted Bellamys' fan like me, that news won't surprise you one iota because sold-out shows and huge crowds are nothing new to this great group, which everybody seems to realize except the Country Music Association, the Grand Ole Opry and country radio, and unfortunately, those three bodies swing a lot of weight. Oh well, maybe recognition will come their way soon.

Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.