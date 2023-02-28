The Bellamy Brothers have returned from their 14-concert trip to Norway. and guess what, every show was a sellout!
If you're a devoted Bellamys' fan like me, that news won't surprise you one iota because sold-out shows and huge crowds are nothing new to this great group, which everybody seems to realize except the Country Music Association, the Grand Ole Opry and country radio, and unfortunately, those three bodies swing a lot of weight. Oh well, maybe recognition will come their way soon.
On another front, Johnny Lee, the man who has been "looking for love" ever since his smash hit from the "Urban Cowboy" movie has announced that 2023 will be his final year. Johnny will be touring throughout the year, including several shows in Branson.
In a related note, the late, great Mickey Gilley is being honored in a memorial golf tournament set for June 22 in Natchez, Miss. The event is a two-person scramble to benefit local animal shelters as well as provide musical instruments for gifted/talented students. In short, it's a great way to honor the memory of one of country music's all-time greats who loved animals, music and golf. To obtain more information about the event, persons may call (225) 933-2300.
Lastly, the older I get, the more of an Elvis fan I become. As an example, I saw what I consider to be EP's best movie, "King Creole," a few nights ago shown in conjunction with a Mardi Gras celebration. The movie featured Carolyn Jones, Dean Jagger and in a show-stealing performance, the great Walter Matthau as the "heavy."
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
