Today, I want to lay out my case for declaring Paul Overstreet one of Nashville’s best songwriters (maybe singers, too, but that’s a story for another day).
If you know the name Paul Overstreet, chances are you know of his outstanding work. However, if you don’t, let me help you a bit with this look into his biography and most impressive body of work.
For starters, look at these mammoth hits either written or co-written by Overstreet:
“Love Can Build A Bridge,” the smash hit from The Judds.
“Forever and Ever, Amen,” the first of two colossal songs for Randy Travis.
“Look At Me,” Alan Jackson.
“On the Other Hand,” huge hit No. 2 for Randy Travis.
“When You Say Nothing At All,” Alison Krauss.
“Some Beach,” Blake Shelton.
“One Love At A Time,” Tanya Tucker.
“She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy,” Kenny Chesney.
“Same Ole Me,” the great George Jones, with background vocals by the Oak Ridge Boys.
Paul is a great vocalist (and successful, too) with hits like “Seeing My Father In Me,” “Daddy’s Come Around,” “Love Is Strong,” and “There But For The Grace Of God Go I” (the latter two songs being No. 1 on Christian radio).
Overall, the Mississippi product has written or co-written 27 Top 10 hits and been rewarded for his efforts with two Grammys.
Now that venues are open, Paul Overstreet is working again and we are happy about that. He’s being very well received, too, and we certainly recommend seeing him when the opportunity arises.
Songwriters are the unsung heroes in the music business, and this man is certainly a great one!
