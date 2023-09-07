This week, I have a variety of entertainment topics.
Best news of the week was the item reporting that beloved country superstar Neal McCoy is back on the charts with an all-new hit song titled “Used Car.” It’s a good one. Let’s hope it continues to drive up the charts.
A 3-year-old or so young man was having a late lunch at a popular eating place with his mom and four other women when a familiar song came on the restaurant’s sound system. Dolly Parton was singing her heart out on one of her biggest hits ... “Jolene.” The little boy knew it instantly. “It’s Dolly,” he shouted. I’m pretty Ms. Parton would loved to have been there.
Two of the state’s most respected county fairs are cranking things up the week of Sept. 11. The White County Fair at Searcy returns to offering up familiar entertainment names by presenting The Melody Hart Family direct from Branson on Thursday beginning at 7 p.m. There is entertainment throughout the week, including the always popular demolition derby on Saturday, Sept. 16, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, our friends at the Pope County Fair at Russellville who year in and year out bring in outstanding talent are continuing that tradition in 2023. TG Brown takes center stage at 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, with his long string of hits, including the gut-wrenching “Wine Into Water.” Then on Saturday, Sept. 16, Marty Raybon and his multi-award-winning Shenandoah mates will bring their impressive variety of sure-to-please music to the stage also starting at 9 p.m.
There is nothing like fair time in Arkansas.
All my life I have loved going to the movies. Had the opportunity to catch two new ones the past week. One was excellent; one was most forgettable.”The Hill” starring the great Dennis Quaid is a wonderful movie from start to finish. We’ll review it here next week. As far as the other film I mentioned, don’t waste your time or your money on “The Strays,” and that’s more than enough said about that.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
