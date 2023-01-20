I want you to meet a true American hero this week, dear reader. Actually some of you already know him quite well.
I’m talking about none other than the great Neal McCoy, and we all know he’s an incredible singer and entertainer, but it’s not his singing voice I’m referring to today.
What elevates Neal to hero and super patriot status in our opinion is the amazing fact that he has now gone for seven consecutive years saying the Pledge of Allegiance live on his Facebook page without missing a single day. That breaks down to an amazing 2,555 days.
As a singer, Neal has had great hits as “No Doubt About It,” “Wink,” “The Shake,” “Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye” and countless others. Simply put he can sing any type of song!
But back to the pledge. He started saying the pledge in 2016 in order to unite people. “I want people to realize how good life in America really is.” He added he will continue what he’s doing for as long as his health allows, and on a personal note, we hope that is a long, long time.
Neal McCoy ... great guy, great singer and great patriot. We are honored to know him.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
