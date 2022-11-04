To know Neal McCoy is to love him, and like the old '60s song goes on to add, and we do!
Here's Neal's latest, and I'm not talking about a new song (though I am a fan).
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
To know Neal McCoy is to love him, and like the old '60s song goes on to add, and we do!
Here's Neal's latest, and I'm not talking about a new song (though I am a fan).
Maybe you've heard, maybe you haven't that Blake Shelton will soon be leaving his coaching role on "The Voice" after 23 seasons. Naturally, that fueled a great deal of speculation as to whom would be his replacement.
Here's the story according to what Neal told television station KTBS, Channel 3: McCoy and Shelton are longtime friends, so it was nothing unusual when Neal texted his buddy upon learning that Shelton would soon be leaving his hit show.
Blake and Neal obviously have the kind of "got you" relationship where Shelton felt comfortable in acknowledging McCoy's congratulatory text with the following comment; "Don't worry, I put your name in the hat" (to be named Blake's replacement).
So then Neal put out a Facebook post that he was the leading candidate to replace Shelton (acknowledging he started the rumor), and with typical McCoy humor told the reporter, "I could be so much better than Blake if they would give me the chance." And with no disrespect toward Blake Shelton, I tend to agree.
Neal McCoy ... great talent, nice man.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. He may be contacted at Tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.