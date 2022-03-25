This story made me angry reading it, but really I think it was worse writing about it.
I’m talking about the horrible announcement that one of Music City’s best-known and best-loved tourist attractions will soon be no more.
Yes, the beloved Ernest Tubb Record Shop, a fixture in downtown Nashville since 1947, will come to an end this spring.
Tubb, the late Hall of Famer, first started his retail store (as a mail order business) at 720 Commerce St. in 1947.
Four years later, he moved his operation to 417 Broadway, where he had more room for live performances. They would soon start being broadcast on the radio, which ultimately became the long-running and immensely popular “Midnight Jamboree.” Over the years, most everything in the vicinity of the Record Shop would change except for the shop.
Now, both the building and the business, bastions in the preservation of country music history for future generations, are being sold. I guess they call it progress. but I have another word for it, and it rhymes with the last name of Rocky Balboa’s first opponent.
I read a statement from the owners of the building and the business saying just as you’d expect, how dismayed they were to have to have done this. I elected not to have carried this very predictable statement. They owe Tubb, Cash, Haggard, Jones, Cline, Jennings and thousands more a genuine apology.
Finally, I hope you will allow me a personal comment. The first time we came to Nashville, it wasn’t the Ryman, the Hall of Fame or any of hundreds of other tourist attractions that I wanted to see first. Instead, it was the aforementioned Ernest Tubb Record Shop. I expect I had hundreds of other tourists feel the same as I did over the years: very, very sad.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
