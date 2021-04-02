I first told you about Jack Seabaugh four years ago when I heard him perform “Crocodile Rock” in Branson accompanied by the Grammy-Award winning Urban Cowboy Band. Jack was 14 years old at the time and received a standing ovation from the appreciative crowd at the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theater.
Now let’s move to the present day. Jack will complete high school this spring and he already has quite a present ... his first album. There are 13 songs on the album, which is titled “Neon Sky”. In a recent interview, Jack said he began writing for the project in late 2018. About a year and a half later, he wrote the final cut, “Neon Sky”.
“This album is very personal to me,” Jack said, “and is about my various relationships in life, whether friendships or romantic relationships, which is what’s truly at the heart of the album.”
Lyrics are critical to this young songwriter-singer who emphasized the major lyrical themes of the album are love, war, loss and childhood.
As any writer-performer of a new product would obviously feel, Jack said each cut on the album is very special to him, although “So Long,” “Are You Satisfied?,” and “Jenna’s Song” may have inched just a little higher up the ladder to Jack’s favorites because he says they are the most personal to him.
“Neon Sky” was recorded and mixed in the home studio of Bryan Austin. Jack said he was deeply appreciative of the many instrumentalists who contributed to the album’s success.
The album is now barely 100 days old. Jack is promoting it via music videos on his YouTube channel, selling CDs and releases on all music streaming platforms.
He is planning on promoting the album once venues and festivals are open again (and no doubt will also be performing at some of them).
For more information, Jack may be contacted at info@pianomanjack.com or his Facebook page (@pianoman). He suggests interested persons consider ordering the CD directly by messaging him (and save money in the process).
He thanks his family and friends for their unwavering support.
Keep your eyes on this young man who hails from the Little Rock area. We think he’s got a great future.
