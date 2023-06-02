Two recent entertainment announcements have this music fan more than excited.
The first one involves a band I’ve been following for years, and who I happen to think may well be the best traveling band out there today.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Two recent entertainment announcements have this music fan more than excited.
The first one involves a band I’ve been following for years, and who I happen to think may well be the best traveling band out there today.
I’m talking about the great Sawyer Brown, whose stage show many other bands try to imitate, but I haven’t seen one yet that didn’t fall short, often way short.
With frontman Mark Miller setting the tone, age hasn’t slowed this great band one iota. Obviously Curb Records agrees, because here’s the announcement referred to earlier. Miller announced that Sawyer and Curb have signed an agreement which will mean new music, production, coming soon. The move reunites the band and label that it enjoyed its greatest success with. I can’t wait!
The second announcement has Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ringo Starr teasing about a new EP country product he has coming where he will be joined on production by the great T Bone Burnett, who did the music for “I Walk the Line.” That has success written all over it.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now a weekly entertainment column. He may be contacted at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now a weekly entertainment column. He may be contacted at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.