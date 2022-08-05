By now I know regular readers of this column know what a kick I get out of offbeat song titles.
In my umpteenth search recently, I have found some new ones (to me anyway) and wanted to share with you.
Here’s what I found:
“She Met a Stranger, I Met A Train.”
“You Broke My Heart So Gently (It Almost Didn’t Break).”
“Am I Going Crazy or Just Out of her Mind.” (love this one)
“I Love That Woman (Like the Devil Loves Sin).”
“It Takes All Day To Get Over Night.”
“The Weeds Outlived the Roses.”
“Dog Tired of Cattin’ Around.”
“Livin’ Like There’s No Tomorrow.”
“Finally Got To Me Tonight.”
“Till My Getup Has Got Up and Gone.”
“Mommy, Can I Still Call Him Daddy.”
“A Room for a Boy ... Never Used.”
“Leaving You Is Easier Than Wishing You Were Gone.”
“From Now On All My Friends Are Gonna Be Strangers.”
“Low Class Reunion.”
“I’m Gonna Put You Back on the Rack.”
“They Always Look Better When They’re Leaving.”
Thanks for letting me engage in one of my favorite pastimes once again.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
