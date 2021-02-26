He got married, beat COVID and now as year 85 nears, he’s ready to go again.
The incredible story of Mickey Gilley continues to go full blast even as his 85th birthday approaches (March 9), and happily he shows no signs of slowing down.
The past year was quite eventful for the original Urban Cowboy. To begin with, he got married. Later, he got COVID. The marriage has brought bliss and happiness to Gilley and his beautiful bride, Cindy, and while newlyweds typically share everything, the fact that they shared COVID might have carried that togetherness thing a bit far! Happily, they both recovered with no ill effects.
Gilley has racked up 17 No. 1 songs and 39 top 10s in his illustrious career that also included his owning and operating the world’s largest and most famous honky-tonk, Gilley’s in Pasadena, Texas.
Gilley also owned and performed in his own theater in Branson for 26 years, making it one of the most successful operations in that town.
A near-fatal fall in 2009 left him paralyzed, with some fearing he might never walk again and others thinking he might not survive.
But happily, Gilley did survive and is walking (and even dancing) in his show that opens April 18 at the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theater (Gilley’s old theater on the Strip.) That fall and recovery is one of many, many examples that have plagued but failed to stop Gilley over the years, including plane crashes, heart surgery, brain surgery and a serious car crash, among others. That indefatigable spirit has elevated him to near-legendary status among his thousands and thousands of fans.
Plus, he’s still got that wonderful voice that has made him a fan favorite for decades. But he’s also been a fan favorite throughout his career for his kindness, generosity and accessibility.
Longtime Gilley companion Johnny Lee is also on the show that is billed as the “Urban Cowboys Ride Again.” That pairing means, of course, audiences will hear “Stand By Me,” “Lookin’ For Love” and many more.
Here is the complete 2021 schedule: April 18-19, April 25-26, May 2-3, May 10, May 16-17, May 23-25 and May 30-31. Following a break, the schedule picks back up in September for an extended fall run. Here are the dates: Sept. 5-6, Sept. 12-13, Sept. 19-20, Sept. 26-27; Oct. 3-4, Oct. 10-11, Oct. 17-18, Oct. 24-25; Nov. 7-8 and a special Veterans Day show Nov. 11. The back-to-back dates fall on Sunday-Monday.
For tickets and more information, visit grandshaghaitheatre.com or call the box office at (417) 336-0888.
