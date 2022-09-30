A friend recently sent me an article where the writer was on a soapbox pushing for Lynn Anderson to be the next person posthumously inducted into the Country Music Association Hall of Fame.
And make no mistake … the “I Never Promised You A Rose Garden” lady does deserve to be included in the membership annals of the CMA, but there are others, I think, who should be honored first. Mickey Gilley comes immediately to mind.
Gilley died earlier this year at the age of 86. He continued to perform right up until his death and never lost that magnificent voice or that captivating charisma! That voice by the way produced 17 No. 1 songs and 39 more in the Top 10. His world-renowned nightclub, Gilleys in Pasadena, Texas, served as the focal point for the hugely popular movie, “Urban Cowboy.” The movie completely changed the direction of country music and gave Gilley a fitting nickname that he became synonymous with and carried with him throughout his life.
Anderson’s highly successful recording career included 11 No. 1 songs and 18 more in the Top 10. Once again, I am totally on board with the movement to induct Anderson, just not before Gilley.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
