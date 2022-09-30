A friend recently sent me an article where the writer was on a soapbox pushing for Lynn Anderson to be the next person posthumously inducted into the Country Music Association Hall of Fame.

And make no mistake … the “I Never Promised You A Rose Garden” lady does deserve to be included in the membership annals of the CMA, but there are others, I think, who should be honored first. Mickey Gilley comes immediately to mind.

Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.