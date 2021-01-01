I’ve never met the daughter-in-law of the late Waylon Jennings. Don’t even know her first name in fact. But I do know enough to know I think I really like her. The reason: She doesn’t play the politically correct game, and that’s a trait I admire in almost anyone who possesses it.
Here’s what I’m talking about: In a resurrected interview from 2015 that I recently read for the first time, she took country superstar Luke Bryan to the woodshed and won! Here is what set her off: Bryan was quoted as saying in the article, “I think the people who want Merle, Willie and Waylon just need to buy Merle, Willie and Waylon. I’ve never been a fan of ‘those were the good old days’ kind of guy. I’m not big on looking back on the past. I’m not an outlaw country singer.
“I don’t do cocaine and run around. So I’m not going to sing outlaw country. I like to hunt, fish, ride around on my farm and drink some beers, and that’s what I sing about. It’s what I know. I don’t know about laying in the gutter strung out on drugs. I don’t really want to do that. There’s plenty of room for people to like Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Jason Aldean. We don’t all need to be the same. Sam Hunt is a different kind of country artist; he has his crowd, just like Eric and Jason do.”
Now as you might guess, Bryan’s comments didn’t set all that well with Waylon’s daughter-in-law. Here is a part of her response: “Now I hope your family members are proud of you for using your worldwide platform to disrespect my father-in-law. You have managed to prove to the world your true self.
“Albeit that Waylon’s drug use is well documented and something he overcame. I assure you he was never ‘lying in a gutter.’ At the peak of his career and drug abuse, he was making history and setting records. He singlehandedly paved the way for you and everyone else to make music the way the artists want to make it.”
But her closing comments were the real bombshell in the interview: “I’ll not sit back and be quiet when you have so blatantly disrespected Waylon. I remember the time I was at the Grand Ole Opry to visit with Andy Griggs. You were there making your debut appearance.”
She recalled meeting Bryan that evening and how he repeatedly gushed over and over with glowing praise for Waylon. “You told us Waylon was one of your musical heroes and you went on and on. This is not about music, outlaw country, but about respect instead.” She ended her remarks by saying “Bryan was a platinum, disrespecting, no-singing, whining, grasping for media attention unprintable!”
Wow! Don’t know how I missed this one back in 2015.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
