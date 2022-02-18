I wish I’d been there!
A few days ago, the Galveston Chamber of Commerce observed the historic golden anniversary of the world’s most famous nightclub, Gilleys of Pasadena, Texas (before it burned), as well as the 42nd anniversary of the legendary movie it spawned, “Urban Cowboy.” The event happened at Galveston’s Convention Center with a sold-out crowd of more than 2,000 people in attendance. Numerous states and several countries were included in that crowd to show the far-reaching effect the club and the movie had on the lives of so many.
Honoree Mickey Gilley said he was stunned when he first walked into the building. “I thought I was back into Gilley’s,” he said. Sponsors of the event had transformed the Convention Center into a pretty darned close replica of the historic club before it was destroyed a number of years ago.
But the celebration didn’t stop with just looking like Gilley’s inside! There were a number of events throughout the evening that made the old club so popular, such as Dolly Parton and Bud and Sissy look-alike contests, a punching bag and a dance contest. Even El Toro, the original mechanical bull, was there, as were original cast members, including the beloved Barry Corbin.
However ,in addition to the club and the movie, the real star of the night was the Urban Cowboy himself still going 100 mph and singing beautifully as he approaches birthday No. 86 (March 9). Both Gilley and fellow Urban Cowboy vocalist Johnny Lee performed their biggest hits for the crowd.
With Gilley’s entire family in attendance, including all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, too, the significance of the evening certainly wasn’t lost on the beloved entertainer. “Thanks to all involved for putting together such a wonderful night of honoring old memories from Gilley’s Club and certainly, at least I hope, making some new memories to be carried forward.”
Gilley received a number of awards during the festivities, including a key to the city, the designation of Jan. 29 as Mickey Gilley Day and a host of other very special honors.
It is always gratifying to me when good things happen to good, most-deserving people, and in Gilley’s case, he’s the best around!
Tommy Jackson is a former newspaper editor who writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
