Tom T. Hall’s recent passing at the age of 85 sent me scurrying to find my copy of the old storyteller’s “Greatest Hit”s CD.
I found it, popped it into the player and started singing along to one of the greatest sing-along songs of all time.
While I tried to maneuver through a halfway respectable version of “I Remember the Year Clayton Delaney Died” (failing miserably I might add) I couldn’t keep from scanning down the rest of the songs on the album. Wow!
As mentioned above, Mr. Hall earned the title of “The Storyteller” (and rightfully so), but he was also a brilliant songwriter, singer, instrumentalist, novelist and short-story writer. Interestingly enough, Tom T. called himself first and foremost a “witness.” “I just watch everything and don’t decide if it’s good or bad,” he once said, calling that practice one of the keys to his success.
The son of an ordained minister, Tom T. (he added that middle initial himself) started playing the guitar at age 4. But he also was adept on the banjo, mandolin, piano and saxophone.
A quick perusal of his work revealed the following: He wrote the smash-hit “Harper Valley P.T.A.,” which became a No. 1 country and pop hit and won a Grammy in the process. But look at Tom T’ s own body of work, including these classics: “I Love,” “Country Is,” “I Like Beer,” “Faster Horses,” “That’s How I Got To Memphis,” “Ravishing Ruby,” “Me and Jesus,” “Fox on the Run,” “That Song Is Driving Me Crazy” and the unforgettable “I Remember The Year Clayton Delaney Died.”
All in all, he wrote 12 No. 1 songs with 26 more reaching the Top 10. He had 35 studio albums, nine compilation albums and 50 singles.
All that and he also found the time to serve his country in the military.
Tom T. Hall was one of the greatest and most versatile entertainers ever. He leaves a great legacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.