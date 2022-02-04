Anyone out there remember Mel McDaniel?
If you do remember him, you likely remember that impressive list of great songs, too! He had a bunch!
I thought of Mel McDaniel a few days ago after hearing “Stand Up.” Mel died March 31, 2011, at the too young age of 68. The Oklahoman was born Sept. 6, 1942.
He had so many recognizable songs it’s hard to believe only one made it to the top of the charts, and that was “Baby’s Got Her Blue Jeans On.” That’s a great song to be sure, but still I’m surprised that other great McDaniel songs like the classic “Stand Up” and others didn’t make it to the top as well.
It’s impossible to hear “Stand Up,” in fact, without smiling broadly, singing along and tapping your feet. As a matter of fact, “Stand Up” is a perfect example of just the kind of song Mel preferred ... happy and up-tempo. He said his inspiration for that type of material was Elvis, who was quoted as saying he liked “happy” songs.
Though none of the following McDaniel songs were chart-toppers, they are great songs nonetheless, including “Louisiana Saturday Night,” “Big Ole Brew,” “I Call It Love,” “Right In The Palm Of Your Hand,” “Real Good, Feel Good Song,” etc. While all of those songs unfortunately stalled before making it to the top, I feel sure they were instrumental in helping this genuinely nice guy be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 1986.
What a colorful life MM had. His death, meanwhile, proved a series of one heartbreak after another (aside from the normal sadness that goes with losing a loved one). Here’s what I mean: First, he suffered a near-fatal fall from the stage into an orchestra pit. Though he recovered, a heart attack would follow. But again he bounced back, only to succumb to lung cancer in 86.
It’s been my distinct honor to have been able to interview some of country music’s biggest names over the years, and while some have obviously been more successful than Mel McDaniel, I can’t think of anyone any nicer.
Tommy Jackson is a former newspaper editor who writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson 1a@yahoo.com.
