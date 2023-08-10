Heartiest of congratulations to our old friends the Oak Ridge Boys, Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, William Lee Golden and Richard Sterban, who recently observed their 50th consecutive year of singing together. And that folks is, as it sounds, a truly remarkable statistic not likely to fall.
Bonsall, now 75, is the last of the singers to have joined the team, coming on board in 1973. Golden had joined in 1965, with Allen coming in a year later. Sterban gained a certain amount of notoriety when he accepted his invitation to join the Oaks in 1975 from Elvis Presley’s backup band, J.D. Sumner and the Stamps Quartet. As a matter of fact, Sterban’s book is titled “From Elvis to the Oak Ridge Boys.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.