Though never a household name to the extent some of the other country stars were we said goodbye to last year, K.T. Oslin still enjoyed quite a bit of success and had a pretty good following. Now after some extensive research on the Arkansas born singer, I’m wondering why she didn’t!
Born Kay Toinette Oslin on May 15, 1942, in Crossett, K.T. died Dec. 21 in Nashville of complications from COVID-19.
Though best known for her huge top 10 hit “80s Ladies” (notice I said top 10 and incredibly not No. 1), K.T. won three Grammys as well as Female Vocalist of the Year (and New Female Vocalist), Album of the Year and Video of the Year. She was a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Her 48-year career that was plagued by various and sundry health problems yielded six studio albums, six compiliation albums and four No.1 singles: “Do Ya,” “I’ll Always Come Back,” “Come Next Monday” and “Hold Me.”
I learned several things in my research about K.T., including that early on in her career, she was part of a folk trio that included Guy Clark of “Homegrown Tomatoes” fame as well as appearing in a number of stage productions in New York City.
Maybe it wasn’t a Hall of Fame career, or maybe not one even worthy of Grand Ole Opry membership, but three Grammys and nothing! Come on ...
Once again, the Hall of Fame and the Opry never cease to amaze me ... or anger me.
