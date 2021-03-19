The great Mickey Gilley has a new “title” after celebrating his 85th birthday a few nights ago.
He can now be referred to as “King Mickey,” in fact, after peers, friends and his Grammy-winning Urban Cowboy Band turned out to honor the legendary star, including presenting him with a crown to “reign” over the festivities. And should anyone be wondering “king of what?”, there are several areas: country music, Branson, decency, kindness and even though he’s not a member of these next two often-overhyped institutions (the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry), he gets my vote as king of both of those as well, since he outshines most everyone on their membership roles.
The touching evening’s guest list included country music royalty, featuring Johnny Lee and Moe Bandy seated at the head table with the honoree. When you total up the No.1 songs at that table, the number approaches 30.
All in attendance were very special to Gilley, none moreso though than his beautiful bride of less than a year, Cindy Loeb Gilley. This love story of the Urban Cowboy and the former flight attendant plays out daily and is heartwarming for all who love this special couple.
But now that he’s turned 85, you won’t catch Mickey and Cindy riding off into the sunset to see the world (they’ve already done that several times), but instead he’s still performing those wonderful 17 No. 1 songs and 39 Top 10s at the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theater in Branson, 3455 W. 76 Country Blvd., as well as selected road dates. And don’t be surprised that big crowds are coming both in Branson and on the road. He’s still got that magnificent voice and that winning personality.
There are many examples of courage and perseverance in Gilley’s life, though probably none moreso than the near-fatal fall in 2009 that left him paralyzed four days and some doctors fearing he might never walk again. But ... not only did he walk again, he returned to the stage in triumph less than a year later, walking and even dancing! He’s been going great guns ever since.
His 2021 spring Branson run (that also features Johnny Lee) starts April 18 and runs most Sundays and Mondays through May 31. Following a summer break, the fall run starts Sept. 5 and plays ‘til Nov. 8, including a special Veterans Day show Nov. 11. That same Sunday night-Monday afternoon format will apply in the fall with showtimes at 2 and 7:30, respectively. For tickets. call the theater at (417) 334-3210 or visit box office@grandshanghai theatre.com.
It is an honor knowing and covering Mickey Gilley. Class all the way.
