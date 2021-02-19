People magazine has a new article on a man I’ve heard live many times, chatted with many times and dined with many times, but despite that familiarity, this particular article about Johnny Lee left me “surprised.”
Here’s what I mean – and that’s because the story proved “touching” and “compelling,” words not often associated with Johnny:
As a matter of fact, thoughts of Johnny usually bring up plenty of wild and crazy situations. He’s always got a joke, and sometimes they’re even funny. He hilariously hawks his merchandise from the stage, and when he gets the attention of a zealous fan, he’ll work that as needed. Good stuff. But make no mistake, there’s little humor in this article. As a matter of fact, its somber tone made me swallow hard a couple of times.
Johnny, you see, has Parkinson’s that was diagnosed in 2018. Since then, there have been good days and, of course, bad days. Sadly, the article points out the good days may be getting fewer and farther between, noting the times he can walk without his walker and when his speech isn’t slurred “are becoming somewhat fleeting.” Overall, he says the Parkinson’s has really affected his walking and to a certain degree his speech.
The profile on Johnny goes hand in hand with the release of his new album, “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright.” He is especially excited about the lead single, “Take Me Back to Texas,” which he said tells the story of a person reaching the end of their life and leaving a message behind as to what to do once they are gone. He revealed the song is highly emotional to him and that he cried while trying to get through the first couple of takes.
“I’m going to sing until I die,” proclaimed Johnny. “I look forward to going out singing; I don’t look forward to sitting on a stool while I sing [the way he mostly performs these days; he maneuvers around the stage via a scooter]. His fans are in total support.
“I don’t know anything about Parkinson’s, and I don’t want to know anything about it,” Johnny now 74 said. “I guess it kills you, but people live a long life with it. I just don’t want to know.”
May God bless Johnny Lee.
