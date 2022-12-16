In a year where the country music world has said goodbye to so many legendary stars, one of the most recent losses is also one of the most famous and most successful. I refer to Jeff Cook, a founding member of the unbelievably successful group Alabama, who passed away Nov. 7 after a courageous 10-year battle with Parkinson's.
Cook and his famous cousins Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry founded the super group in 1969 that went on to have 27 No. 1 songs and sell more than 75 million records.
One of the most talented musicians of this era, Cook is credited with introducing the electric double-neck guitar to country music, while being proficient on the piano, guitar, fiddle, bass guitar, banjo and mandolin.
Cook is a member of the Country Music Association Hall of Fame, Musicians Hall of Fame and Fiddlers Hall of Fame as well as a Gibson's Guitarist of the Year.
Though Cook had been saddled for years with his illness, his death was still seen as somewhat of a surprise since the band had bookings on into 2023.
Jeff Cook is a big loss to the entertainment world. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and huge legion of fans.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
