If you should ask, Tommy tell me all you know about Jamey Johnson, it wouldn’t take long!.
Basically, all I could say would be I know he wrote one of my favorite Oak Ridge Boys songs, “Mama’s Table.” It’s such a great song ... brings tears to my eyes and thoughts of my own mama every time I hear it.
But the Jamey Johnson topic today is pretty far removed from “Mama’s Table.”
Jamey went off against a radio station at his concert in Lincoln, Neb., a few nights ago, and he certainly didn’t mince any words as his fans roared their approval. He was headlining an event called “Lincoln in the Streets,” but before Jamey took the stage, some folks from a country pop radio station came up to pump up the crowd and promote their station. One person who wasn’t pumped up on the Lincoln streets that night was Jamey Johnson. He went off quickly and decisively.
“There was a radio station on this stage to promote a little pep rally before I came out. I feel like I oughta to tell you what radio station you listen to in the morning, they’re all good. They’re all good, and they’re no different than any of the other ones. And the thing is why should they be on my stage playing to you.” He continued, “I thought we had a good deal worked out ... you all don’t play my music, and I don’t play yours. So stay the [expletive] off my stage, “Kicks” or whatever the [expletive] your name is. Who gives a [expletive]?”
I can’t say I disagree with him at all, except of course for a handful of those words he picked for his tirade. Other than that I thought he nailed my thoughts on the country pop sound quite succinctly.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
