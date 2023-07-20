I catch myself wondering frequently what is going on with the Grand Ole Opry. Today is one of those times. Specifically, I am confused about the Opry’s membership roster regarding who’s in, who’s not, with perhaps the better question being “why” to both.
My most recent dilemma came after reading an article where the legendary group Exile was quoted as saying how much they’d like to be Opry members. That sparked a “well, that’s certainly a no-brainer request that should take all of about five seconds to grant.” But apparently not, as Exile, the Bellamy Brothers, Sawyer Brown, etc., are all on the outside looking in.
That’s unfathomable to me, especially when you look at the accomplishments of the three acts cited above, starting with today’s principal subject. This year, Exile is celebrating 60 years as a band, as well as it being the 45th anniversary of “Kiss You All Over,” their biggest hit, which was selected for Grammy’s Hall of Fame. They also have a new commemorative album coming in August that I’m waiting for with eager anticipation.
Not bad at all, but that’s far from being the complete story of Exile. Since making the conversion to country music, there have been world tours, numerous awards and 11 No. 1 songs for J.P. Pennington, Les Taylor, Sonny LeMaire, Marlon Hargis and Steve Goetz. This is a lineup that’s been together a long time and happily shows no signs of hanging ‘em up anytime soon.
The Opry’s membership roster is varied. Exile has made more than 100 guest appearances there already. We think it is way past time to remove that “guest” from their name when they come to the Opry and replace it with “member.” We hope Opry kingpins Vince Gill, Ricky Skaggs, Bill Anderson, etc., are in agreement.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. He may be contacted at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
