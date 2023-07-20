I catch myself wondering frequently what is going on with the Grand Ole Opry. Today is one of those times. Specifically, I am confused about the Opry’s membership roster regarding who’s in, who’s not, with perhaps the better question being “why” to both.

My most recent dilemma came after reading an article where the legendary group Exile was quoted as saying how much they’d like to be Opry members. That sparked a “well, that’s certainly a no-brainer request that should take all of about five seconds to grant.” But apparently not, as Exile, the Bellamy Brothers, Sawyer Brown, etc., are all on the outside looking in.

Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. He may be contacted at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.